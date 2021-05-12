The Okanagan snowpack dropped from slightly above-normal to slightly below-normal through the month of April.
“Very warm weather in mid-April created a significant melt of the low- and mid-elevation snowpack," the B.C. River Forecast Centre says in its most recent bulletin.
More than 10% of the entire winter snow accumulation melted in the two weeks from mid-April to May 1.
The Okanagan snowpack was at 109% of normal in early April and 91% of normal in early May.
Despite the recent drop in snowpack depth, the River Forecast Centre says “spring flooding is still a possibility through a combination of rapid snowmelt and rainfall, or intense rainfall alone.”
Currently, Mission Creek is flowing at a rate of 16 cubic metres per second, far below the rate of about 70 to 80 cubic metres per second when concerns develop over the possibility of localized flooding.