Mounties are appealing for help from the public in figuring out who was responsible for a “disconcerting” act of arson early Monday outside a Penticton homeless shelter.
The arsonists’ target was a white Chrysler 300 sedan parked in the alley behind the old Victory Church homeless shelter on Winnipeg Street.
Surveillance video shows two men on bikes approach the car around 2:30 a.m.
The first man appears to pour fuel over the car and the ground underneath it, then rides away. The second man lights some kind of torch and throws it at the rear of the car, then rides away with the vehicle already fully engulfed in flames.
The area where the car was parked is typically reserved for shelter staff.
Penticton RCMP Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck confirmed Tuesday police have opened an arson investigation.
“Unfortunately, I do not have many details to share as the video speaks for itself and that RCMP are continuing to investigate,” said Vatamaniuck in an email.
“We are seeking any information from the public that might assist us in identifying who was responsible. It is obviously disconcerting for the neighbourhood and we will travel whatever avenues of investigation are available.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.