Kelowna is making progress on reducing the crime rate, Mayor Tom Dyas says.
Year-to-date statistics show break-and-enters are down 39 percent, thefts from motor vehicles are down 34 per cent, and theft in general is down 18 percent, Dyas said Monday.
‘’I know people are tired of waiting, but we are finally seeing some results. Kelowna’s year-to-date statistics from the RCMP show a promising drop in non-violent property crime,’’ Dyas wrote in what he described as the first in a new monthly column.