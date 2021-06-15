Summerland is finally joining the list of Okanagan municipalities with a consolidated Good Neighbour Bylaw to help address nuisances in the community.
The new bylaw, which received council’s unanimous approval Monday, combines four existing bylaws that cover everything from noise to noxious weeds and snow removal to rubbish.
It also includes a pair of key additions.
The first allows the District of Summerland to bill property owners $250 each time the RCMP attends to deal with a nuisance complaint. The fine is only available to the district if RCMP visits a property more than once in 24 hours or three times in 12 months.
“That’s over and above anything we may do enforcement action-wise… and it brings the property owners into the conversation about what’s going on on their property and why we need their help to achieve compliance,” bylaw officer Dan Maja told council.
The second notable addition allows the district to issue compliance orders, which give property owners up to 14 days to take care of nuisances. If the order isn’t met, the district – following an appeal process – can take matters into its own hands and do the work itself, then tack on the cost to the property’s tax bill.
“It will actually help us achieve more compliance without having to lay fines, without having to go to court, which is always the goal,” said Maja.
The new bylaw, which still needs to be adopted at a future meeting, is modelled on those in other communities like Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and Vernon.
Good Neighbour Bylaws have been available to local governments under the authority of the B.C. Community Charter since 2003.