One of two delivery vans owned by the Penticton branch of the Salvation Army was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.
Members of the Penticton Fire Department were called to the Sally Ann’s location on the 2300 block of South Main Street, where it operates a food bank and thrift store, around 10 p.m.
“Fire was in a cube van, pallets and large dumpster adjacent to the building with close proximity to neighboring apartment building,” said PFD assistant Chief Rob Trupp in an email Thursday morning.
“Cause under investigation. RCMP were on scene gathering witness statements.”
Trupp said damage was limited to the dumpster and delivery van, which was parked against a stucco wall that separates the south side of the Sally Ann’s property from a neighbouring apartment building.
One resident of the apartment building was treated for non-burn-related injuries at the scene, according to Trupp.