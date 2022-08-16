At least 14 people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton through the first half of 2022, according to fresh data released Tuesday the B.C. Coroners Service.
That left Penticton on pace to surpass the record-setting 26 fatalities it saw in 2021.
The news was even worse in Kelowna, which recorded 38 suspected drug overdoses in the first half of 2022, and Vernon, which recorded 23.
And the misery is spread right across the province, which declared a public health emergency in response to the opioid crisis in 2016.
At least 1,095 residents are believed to have died from suspected drug overdoses from January to June, an average of six deaths per day, but below the record-setting pace of 2021 that saw a total of 2,224 fatalities.
According to the coroners service, 78% of those who died this year were men, and most were between the ages of 30 and 59. Fentanyl was detected in 86% of all victims.
“Tragically, in the seventh year of this public heath emergency, as we are experiencing increasing numbers of deaths in July, our province has now lost more than 10,000 lives to illicit drugs since April 2016,” said B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in a press release.
“These were men, women and youth from all walks of life. They lived in our neighbourhoods, worked in our workplaces and played on our sports teams. Some lived ordinary lives, while others faced enormous challenges. All of them fell prey to the lethal supply of illicit drugs that is omnipresent.”
Lapointe said the grim numbers show it’s “imperative that we urgently provide access to safer supply across our province. It’s only when we drastically reduce people’s reliance on the profit-driven, illicit drug trade, that we will save lives and turn the trajectory of this crisis around.
In response to such calls, Health Canada has approved a three-year pilot project in B.C. that will decriminalize possession of up to 2.5 grams hard drugs for personal use, effective Jan. 31, 2023.