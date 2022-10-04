Acting editor’s note: Welcome back to our Q&A series with local election candidates. This week we’ll hear from the five men running to be Penticton’s next mayor. They were limited to 100-word answers and their responses appear unedited. We asked two sets of questions: 1. Who are you and why are you running? 2. Tell us about your personal property holdings and business dealings and how you’d ensure they don’t affect your decisions in office.
JULIUS BLOOMFIELD
1. I’m Julius Bloomfield and I’m running for mayor of Penticton. There are a lot of issues facing Penticton at this time, issues that need a steady and well-considered approach using data and group thinking to find the right solutions. This will need a leader that can bring the various levels of government and resident groups together at the table. I believe that I have the qualities to achieve this and find the right answers to the issues.
2. I own a horse farm which is the only real estate I hold. I am involved in real estate as a profession, but I have no financial interest in any other properties and that puts me in a position to be able to make rational and informed decisions on future planning.
COREY HOUNSLOW
1. I have lived and worked here in Penticton for more than three decades, with five kids and five grandkids I will always call this valley home! When I’m not operating my tattoo studio, Valley Ink Tattoos you’ll find me restoring classic cars with my son, designing and fabricating projects in the workshop, and roller skating with my family at every possible opportunity. Tackling the issues at hand won’t be easy, but we need to come together as a community before anything can progress. Feeling safe in your own community is something everyone should be able to enjoy.
2. I have no real estate holdings here in Penticton, I rent my house and my business location. Because I have no real properties there would be no need to recuse myself from council meetings. This doesn’t weaken my ties to the community it merely puts me in a place of better understanding of what families are going through right now with our current housing crisis. If elected my goal is to be the Mayor for the people.
OWEN HAYWARD
1. I am a married father of 3 young adults establishing careers in Tourism, Nursing and Trades. I am semi-retired from a career as a Curling Ice-Maker, preceded by work in Trades, Transportation and Education. I have worked Blue-Collar, White-Collar, Union, Non-union and been self-employed. I have been a worker, supervisor, boss and manager. I am a Trade-school and University graduate. I have lived in all western provinces and worked on 4 continents. I have followed local issues for 12 years. Pentictonites deserve better local governance.
2. Beyond our own residence, neither my wife nor myself own any property or business investments. We are not connected to Realty, Developers or Special-Interest groups. We are both everyday citizens and that is who I will represent with common sense and financial prudence!
JASON REYNEN
1. My name is Jason Reynen, I was born and raised in Penticton. I’m a devoted husband and father of three children. I own and operate two businesses in Penticton. I am running for mayor because its time for change. Our current council’s approach isn’t working. The only way to initiate change, real change is to learn system and listen to the people and that is what I have chosen to do. I am person of action, my promise to the people is transparency, integrity, and action.
2. I own and operate two small businesses in Penticton; both are businesses where customer service is one of our top priorities. I will employ the same strategies in my mayoral perspective and prioritize service to the residents of Penticton. In all my business dealings, I keep personal and professional interests separate. If I am elected, I will remain vigilant in addressing all conflicts of interest with openness and transparency. Like in business, it is about building trust from the ground up. I have proven this repeatedly, with honesty and integrity.
JOHN VASSILAKI
1. I am Mayor John Vassilaki and I am running for re-election. I emigrated to Canada in 1956. I learned to be progressive and productive. I have served 4 consecutive years on City Council and 1 full term as your Mayor. I have been a successful businessman for over 55 years. Under my leadership we have created stability in the community with one of the most respectful councils, with optimistic momentum for safety and housing. I have advocated for Penticton and its taxpayers for many years. I know I am the best man for the job as Mayor as I have proven….
2. I own shares in Corporations who have holdings in downtown Penticton. I always have and always will step out of City Council meetings if there is a conflict of interest due to my ownership of holdings within 100 meters as required by law. I own properties on 400 & 500 blocks on Main street, as well as 500 & 600 blocks on Martin street. Also a business at PeachTree Mall.