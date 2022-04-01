Penticton’s water system is ready for its annual spring flushing.
Crews are slated to perform the work from April 4-29.
The maintenance program removes buildup in pipes to improve water flow and scouring, reduce turbidity, improve taste and more.
“As a result of the unidirectional flushing, water supply to city properties may show signs of sediment and discolouration in various areas,” the local government said in a press release.
“The sediment is bacterially harmless, however, may cause some discoloration of laundry if not detected. To avoid any inconvenience, check water supply colour prior to using washing machine by running a household tap for several seconds.
“If your property is experiencing dirty water, simply run the cold water tap until water runs clear. This can take several minutes depending on severity of discoloured water.”
For more information, contact city yards at 250-490-2500.