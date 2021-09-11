With the public's assistance, police pinpointed and arrested a man who allegedly pointed a laser into the cockpits of several aircraft in flight over Vernon Thursday night.
About 11:15 p.m., a representative from Nav Canada notified police they were receiving reports someone was pointing a green laser into the cockpits of several commercial aircraft flying over Vernon. Mounties mobilized in search of the green beam, which was believed to be coming from the area of Becker Park in Vernon.
Shortly before midnight, a group of people searching for the origin of the laser encountered a person in Becker Park believed to be responsible for pointing the laser. They pointed police in the direction of the suspect.
As he was being arrested, the suspect allegedly assaulted the arresting officer and refused to comply with police orders until additional officers arrived on the scene.
Fortunately, our officers were not physically injured while dealing with this individual,” said Vernon RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski. “Thankfully, all the involved aircraft were able to land safely.”
Under the Aeronautics Act, someone convicted of pointing a laser into an aircraft cockpit could face up to five years in prison and fines up to $100,000.
The 39-year old Vernon man remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges under the Criminal Code and Aeronautics Act.