As many as one in 20 young people is homeless in Penticton, according to a study being presented to city council today.
The report, prepared by a consultant and funded by a provincial grant, is based on a survey of local students and interviews with youth and service providers.
“The findings suggest that as many as one in 20 youth between the ages of 12 and 24 may be experiencing homelessness at any one time in Penticton. A generous inflation of that ratio to one in 40 would mean that there are 135 to 140 youth in Penticton between the ages of 12 and 24 that are homeless or precariously housed at any one time in Penticton, based on an estimated general population of roughly 5,500 youth in that age range,” states the report.
“Further, nearly half of youth surveyed knew someone in their peer group that was living away from home and as many as one in 10 youth that accessed services at Foundry identified having been homeless or couched surfed in the past month.”
City staff is suggesting council receive the report for information, then send it to senior governments and work with youth and community partners on implementing 10 recommendations contained in the document.
In other business, council is expected to approve changes to a policy that dictates how year-end surpluses are to be dispersed among various reserve accounts and direct staff to issue a request for proposals to operate four city-owned concession stands on Skaha and Okanagan lakes.
The main event is slated for the evening session, when Coun. Frank Regehr introduces a motion that would require the group to consider the information he plans to bring forward ahead of any decisions on a new twin-rinks facility.
Regehr alleges the Arena Task Force, of which he was a member, received “misinformation” upon which it relied for its 2017 recommendation that the city maintain four ice surfaces.
The meetings start at 1 p.m. and will be conducted electronically due to public health orders. The proceedings can be viewed live on the city’s web page or on a screen that will be set up in council chambers for those without computer access.