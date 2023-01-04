A pair of online information sessions are planned for next week to review the findings of Penticton’s community safety resource review.
The final report, which runs nearly 200 pages and was released publicly just before Christmas, makes 54 recommendations and contemplates the hiring of 32 new police officers, firefighters and others in the business of public safety.
The work was carried out by a pair of B.C. university professors, one of whom will be in attendance at next week’s sessions. He’ll be joined by Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services.
The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. each day. To register, visit www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/focus-on-safety.
Paper copies of the report are available at the library and city hall, while the document can also be downloaded from Shape Your City.
Council accepted the report for information at its Dec. 20 meeting and will use it to inform upcoming budget deliberations.
Work on the report included a community survey that received 800 responses and found a majority of city residents believes crime has gotten worse over the past five years and no longer feels safe at night, despite municipal spending on protective services climbing by about 56% over the past five years.