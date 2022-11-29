Grant money earmarked for tourism development is being eyed as a funding source for Summerland’s failing waterfront pier.
Reconstruction of the Kiwanis Pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach, which was battered by flooding in 2018, is central to a $3-million Summerland Waterfront Concept Plan that was endorsed by council earlier that month.
“The pier is currently closed for a structural assessment and we’re still awaiting the results of that,” said Lori Mullin, the district’s director of community services, in her report to council Monday.
Council later approved Mullin’s request for a motion to submit the project the BC Tourism Destination Development Fund.
Mullin said officials from the program are warm to the project, but suggested its prospects could be impacted by Summerland not yet completing a separate project – upgrades to washrooms at Rotary Beach – that received funding last year.