Police say a “fulsome” investigation is still underway nearly a year after a man was killed on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School in what’s believed to have been a swarming attack.
Taig Savage, 22, was found dead just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 5 and police quickly ruled it a homicide.
“While no arrests have been made to date, a fulsome investigation into this matter continues including detailed forensic and technological investigation of evidence that has been gathered,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release Thursday.
“Penticton and area community support has been significant with continued additional avenues of investigation being examined and followed up on.”
Police said previously Savage left his home near the school wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pajamas not long before he was killed.
Savage had been working in construction and came from a family of 10.
“Taig loved people, loved his family. He was a bit of a loner, but would talk with a homeless person for up to four hours. He was nice to the kids who really didn’t fit in,” his mother, Tracy, told the Herald at the time.
“He was not a judgmental person. Taig would give his shirt off his back for anybody.”