After shutting down its long-range facilities review earlier this year amid the Omicron wave of the pandemic, the Okanagan Skaha School District is restarting the work.
“The initial process started over a year ago and was paused in February as a result of the impacts of the Omicron variant and to ensure all district efforts were focused on keeping students and staff safe in our schools,” said James Palanio, school board chairman, in a press release.
“The board is ready to continue the process of the long-range facilities plan. The goal of the plan is to ensure we are making the best uses of our resources and planning for the future of the district.”
Stay tuned for opportunities to weigh in on the plan, which is unlikely to be completed in time for the start of the 2022-23 session in September.
According to reports prepared in the early stages of the process, school district enrolment plunged from 7,435 in 2001 to 5,671 in 2021.
Penticton schools are operating at about 84% of capacity this year, while Summerland schools are at 72%
The emptiest schools are those in rural communities, such as Naramata Elementary, which is at 34% capacity, and Kaleden Elementary, which is at 50%
Conversely, five of 17 schools in the district are at, or over, capacity. Most notable is Giant’s Head Elementary in Summerland, which is at 127% capacity, and Queen’s Park Elementary in Penticton, which is at 103%.
To better balance the numbers, the district could close facilities, redraw catchment areas or reconfigure schools for different grades.