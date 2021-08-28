While dealing with West Kelowna evacuations, police located an illegal drug lab.
On Aug. 21, West Kelowna RCMP officers were busy doing tactical evacuations in the area of the Mt. Law forest fire.
“This was an all hands on deck situation, and a BC Conservation Officer was assisting us in evacuating people in the area of Mackinnon Road,” Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP said. “In the process of the evacuation, this officer reported seeing indications of a drug lab at one of the (homes).”
West Kelowna Mounties began an investigation with the assistance of the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) and a warrant was executed on the property three days later.
“As a result of this search, evidence consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab was located and seized from the property,” Dixon said. “Illegal operations such as this pose a potential safety threat to the community, and we are grateful for the keen eye of our partner with BC Conservation Service.”
No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information regarding a suspected drug lab call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).