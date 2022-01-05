More than $10 billion worth of residential property changed hands across the Okanagan last year, while the average sale price of a typical single-family home in Kelowna topped the $1-million mark in December, according to data released Wednesday by the Association of Interior Realtors.
Total transaction values across the Okanagan Valley rang in at a record-setting $10.3 billion, nearly double the $6.8-billion total seen in 2020.
Meanwhile, average sale prices continued soaring into record territory in December with a benchmark single-family home in Kelowna trading for $1.05 million, up 32% on a year-over-year basis.
The trend continued in the North Okanagan, with a benchmark single-family home there selling for an average of $709,000, up 30% year-over-year, and in the South Okanagan, where the same home sold for an average of $715,000, up 43%.
(Benchmark homes refer to properties with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is considered a more accurate indicator than a pure average.)
Price increases were driven partly by a lack of supply.
Across the region, 654 residential units changed hands in December, down 25% on a year-over-year basis, while the number of active listings was down 40%.
“The number of active listings continues to fall short of buyers’ demand at historical levels, making it unlikely for buyers to see a softening on prices as we head into the new year,” said association president Kim Heizmann in a press release.
Thinking about selling? Here are the benchmark* sale prices for Okanagan homes in December 2021.
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $715K
Townhouse: $476K
Condo/apartment: $380K
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1.05M
Townhouse: $688K
Condo/apartment: $512K
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $709K
Townhouse: $455K
Condo/apartment: $323K
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
