A child is dead after being struck by a falling tree Saturday at the Okanagan Lake Park provincial campground between Summerland and Peachland.
The tragedy was announced Monday by B.C. Parks Minister George Heyman in a brief statement of condolences that offered few details about what he described as a “tragic incident.”
“On Saturday, a child was injured by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park and has since succumbed to their injuries,” said Heyman.
“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”
The incident was first reported Saturday by CityNews in Vancouver, which cited an unnamed source who claimed the child was three years old and the park’s condition had deteriorated in recent years.
The campground is divided into north and south sections with approximately 200 sites in total, just off Highway 97. It’s managed on behalf of the provincial government by Kaloya Contracting Ltd.