A cigarette discarded in a planter box started a fire on a West Kelowna balcony.
Firefighters spotted sparks and open flames coming from a third-floor balcony when they arrived at the Majoros Road building about 7 p.m.
Crews hosed down the balcony from the ground, then entered the building to get at it from inside.
They found the door to the vacant apartment was locked and had to bust it open.
On the balcony, crews found and extinguished a large wooden planter box that was still smouldering.
There was no damage to the building, aside from some smoke in the third floor hallway that was cleared with fire department fans.
There were no injuries and all residents are now back in the building.