Providing free transit for a week to Summerland seniors is expected to cost the district just $80 in lost revenue.
Thanks to a unanimous vote of council Monday, free rides will be offered to people ages 55-plus during Seniors Week, which is slated for June 5-11.
Corporate officer Kendra Kinsley said in her report to council the move “supports the Summerland Age Friendly Assessment & Action Planning Project in which it was identified that ‘there was a significant lack of awareness about public transit and the barriers that those with financial and mobility restrictions experience.’ Free transit will enable increased access for individuals to participate in events planned during the week.
“This is also an opportunity to increase ridership, get riders more comfortable using transit and support changing behavioral patterns for some transit users to become more frequent riders.”