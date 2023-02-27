Job-seekers are invited to register now for their free tickets to what will be this year’s largest job fair in the South Okanagan, hosted by the City of Penticton on Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is now sold out to employers, with more than 60 businesses eager to recruit for positions ranging from temporary summer jobs to full-time careers. In addition, attendees can access employment and training resources from 12 organizations set up in the resource hall, or attend free training and information sessions presented throughout the day.
The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and WorkBC South Okanagan are also helping organize the event at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.
“This is truly the best and easiest way for those either looking for work, or maybe contemplating a change, to learn about dozens of employers and the positions they have available, as well as having the chance to stand out from the crowd and make that all-important first impression,” said chamber president Jonathan McGraw in a press release.
Entry is free for job-seekers and registration is encouraged – but not required – online at www.penticton.ca/jobfair.