VERNON — A camping stove set a tent on fire in Vernon’s Polson Park Monday morning.
Vernon fire department was called to the fire just after 8 a.m. near the railroad tracks behind Polson Place Mall.
“The fire was contained to a small area of the park and no nearby structures were at risk,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dwight Seymour in a news release. “An investigation indicates the fire was started from a camp stove that was inside one of the tents. It appears an individual who was living in the tent was using the stove to keep warm and woke up to the fire.”
No one was injured. With cold temperatures hitting the region this week, the fire department asks people to be extra cautious with heating devices.