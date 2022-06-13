A second round of public engagement is underway now on the Summerland Waterfront Concept Plan.
The plan will set the future course of stewardship for park land, beaches, amenities, swimming and water activities, and infrastructure spanning from Peach Orchard Beach Park boat launch to the south end of Rotary Beach Park, plus the property commonly known as Horse Beach at 16997 Lakeshore Dr.
Consultants gathered initial input in March through an online survey as well as workshops and interviews with local organizations and youth. Based on this input and comprehensive site research and analysis, proposed key actions for the draft Waterfront Concept Plan have been developed.
The District of Summerland is now encouraging the community to review the draft plan, which includes initial concept drawings for each beach and the proposed key actions.
A public open house is scheduled for this Thursday, June 16, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Summerland Arena banquet room. An online survey is also available through June 26.
For more information or a link to the survey, visit www.summerland.ca/waterfront-conceptplan.