Being able to legally suck back a cold beer on the beach during the blazing heat of a Penticton summer will be allowed for a third consecutive year.
Penticton council voted unanimously Tuesday in support of a staff recommendation to continue its Responsible Liquor in Designated Public Places program for the spring, summer and fall of 2022.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said after discussing the program with various stakeholders, staff is fully supportive of the program that allows for the consumption of alcohol on certain portions of beach property on Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake.
The staff recommendation suggested continuing to allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages on Okanagan Beach east of Power Street, Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, Marina Way Park and Skaha Park between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. from May 1 until the end of October.
After a successful first year pilot program in 2020, council earlier this year passed a bylaw supporting continuation of the program for 2021, said Laven.
“For the most part, the experience in 2021 was similar to 2020 with limited negative impacts or incidents,” said Laven.
However, the 2021 season was an anomaly with few events and limited visitors to the community due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and associated health and safety orders and the challenging wildfire season, he said.
Staff recommends a continuation of the pilot program and not making this a permanent bylaw with the hope that it can be evaluated once again following what hopefully will be a more typical summer in 2022, said Laven.
The bylaw for consideration includes the same areas along Okanagan and Skaha waterfronts as the previous two summers, with the only change being extending the program for two more weeks at the end of October to accommodate brewery-related events planned for late 2022, he said.
The city’s parks department reported a “similar experience” as the previous year with an increase in returnable glass bottles throughout the parks in the designated areas, as well as additional recycling and garbage bins proving successful in keeping waste management at an acceptable level, he said.
RCMP and city’s bylaw enforcement team did not report any significant issues or an increase in incidents directly related to the program and do not object to continuing the program, he said.
The city’s economic development team supports the program as there is a proven benefit to the business community, he said.
“It is recommended that he program be extended on a pilot basis for an additional year to enable a better understanding of the impact on events within these areas,” said Laven.
“It is recommended to keep the program on a pilot basis for 2022 when many events will hopefully be able to take place and the full impacts of the program can be evaluated.”
