Just one of the 21 people who ran in Penticton’s October 2022 municipal election is facing sanctions for failing to file a disclosure statement with Elections BC.
Lindsay Hall has until Feb. 13 to send in his forms and pay a $500 late filing fee or else he will be disqualified from running in the next municipal election, according to a report presented to council Tuesday by Angie Collison, the city’s chief election officer and corporate officer.
Hall, who owns Softy’s Shoes in downtown Penticton, finished 14th among the 16 candidates in the race for six council seats.
The deadline to file disclosure statements was Jan. 13.