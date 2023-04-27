Temporary fencing is expected to arrive in early May for a pop-up dog park at Peach Orchard Beach Park.
The fencing, which will be set up by municipal staff, should be enough to mark out a full acre for dogs to run, said Graham Statt, Summerland’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council Monday.
“Once the Peach Orchard pop-up dog park is installed, we’ll target a time in June to install permanent fencing at the Dale Meadows (dog park) location. Grass rehabilitation and construction will take approximately four weeks, thus the dog park will be closed for that time.”
Statt said the permanent dog park at Dale Meadows will be expanded from 0.22 to 0.35 acres by pushing out the western boundary.