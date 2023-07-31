Update: 2 p.m.
Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon for more than 500 properties in and around Osoyoos that were under threat from the 5,500-hectare Eagle Bluff wildfire.
As of 1 p.m., 192 properties still remained under an evacuation order, while another 2,635 were under evacuation alert.
Those given the all-clear to return home included farmers and orchardists whose rural properties run adjacent to the eastern flank of the fire, which threatened the western edge of Osoyoos on Saturday night.
“I suspect that some of them may not have left in the first place, but it does give them the opportunity to go back and take care of their farms, so it was important they were getting off the order as soon as possible,” said Mark Pendergraft, who represents Area A (rural Osoyoos) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Pendergraft also chairs the RDOS board and serves as a local fire warden for the B.C. government.
“There’s still a significant amount of smoke at that northeastern corner of the fire and that’s probably where I’d guess the most activity will be, but I would just caution people, even those that are now allowed back to their homes, to watch the perimetre of that fire for any potential smokes and definitely let people know if they see them,” he added.
Inside town boundaries, it’s business as usual, according to Mayor Sue McKortoff, who noted the fire was well away from the town’s main tourist areas.
“I don’t think it’s inconvenienced any of the visitors when they’ve been here,” said McKortoff. “So, we’re ready for them, all our motels are open and I think many of them are full.”
Pendergraft and McKortoff were among the officials who participated in a virtual press conference hosted by the RDOS emergency operations centre on Monday afternoon.
Also on the call was Shaelee Stearns, a spokesperson for the BC Wildfire Service, who confirmed the agency’s efforts will be focused on the eastern flank of the fire.
Stearns noted, however, that winds could shift the action to the western flank later in the day.
Wildfire season roared into the South Okanagan this past weekend as a blaze menaced Osoyoos and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
The 5,500-hectare Eagle Bluff fire started Saturday morning about four kilometres southwest of Osoyoos and the Canada-U.S. border, then crossed north into this country that afternoon.
By late Saturday night, the fire was creeping down the mountains on Osoyoos’ west flank, triggering evacuation orders for 732 properties and evacuation alerts for another 2,094. Evacuees were directed to a reception centre in Oliver, while flames put on a spectacular – and terrifying – nighttime show.
But, despite putting up heavy smoke that choked the entire South Okanagan on Sunday afternoon, officials said winds pushed parts of the fire back on itself, giving crews time to work on containment efforts to protect Osoyoos.
As of Monday morning, the Regional District of Okanagan was working with the Town of Osoyoos to review the evacuation orders and alerts with an eye to relaxing them.
“I think people are starting to get a little bit anxious to get back to their homes, but overall most people are handling it well,” said Mark Pendergraft, who represents Area A (rural Osoyoos) on the RDOS board, in an interview Monday morning.
“It’s sad to say, but it’s almost becoming a regular occurrence.”
Pendergraft, who also chairs the RDOS board, said the fire as of Monday morning seemed most active on its northern flank near where Highway 3 arches upwards through the Spotted Lake area, and on its western flank in the U.S.
The triangle-shaped area covered by the Canadian evacuation orders and alerts extended from Osoyoos lake west approximately 15 kilometres to Nighthawk Road. Its boundary roughly followed Highway 3 and the border.
Highway 3 remained open but with a travel advisory in place recommending use of alternate routes if possible.
There have been no reports of structures lost on the Canada side of the fire, but a handful of structures were lost near the town of Oroville in Washington State, according to local media there.
The fire had scorched about 1,500 hectares on the Canadian side as of Monday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It had burned another 4,000 hectares on the U.S. side, according to official sources in that country, for a total area of about 5,500 hectares or 55 square kilometres.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the BC Wildfire Service, which had 61 personnel, five helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment on the scene Monday.
The service, which is establishing a base camp at Keogan Sports Camp in Okanagan Falls, has asked boaters to stay off Osoyoos Lake to give aircraft space to work, while the town has asked residents to conserve water.
Residents and businesses also gave of themselves, with The Flame Indian restaurant among those that distributed free food to first responders and the RCMP.
Saturday night “was very scary for everyone. The firefighters are working all night, putting their lives in danger to help people and animals,” said owner Kuldeep Rai.
Rai, whose family operates a farm near the U.S. border, said they were up all night with neighbours and employees using their high-pressure sprinkler system to spray their farms and neighbours’ farms to create a barrier that would keep their animals safe.
“We are exhausted,” she said. “People are scared. It was a huge fire. The stress for our friends, neighbours and workers, it’s going to affect us for the coming weeks,” said Rai.
Vancouver realtor Walter Wells, who was in Osoyoos with his wife to celebrate their 25th anniversary at Watermark Resort, was shocked by the speed at which the fire moved towards the town.
Late afternoon, while lounging by the pool at the Watermark Resort in Osoyoos, “everything was beautiful,” he said. There was a strong southerly wind, pleasantly offsetting the heat.
While taking a walk after dinner, though, “We looked across the water, and we were stunned,” said Wells
“Coming over the ridge on the mountain south of Osoyoos was this huge line of orange. Winds were blowing, it raced towards Osoyoos, trees were exploding, bursting into flame.”
This article has been updated with background and comments from Mark Pendergraft and witnesses