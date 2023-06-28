Marty Van Alphen is standing up against bullying.
“What I’m witnessing today on Facebook is appalling,” said the Summerland councillor and local farmer near the conclusion of Monday’s public meeting.
“I was so proud to be asked to serve on the first-ever Summerland anti-bullying committee (in 2013). Summerland was made a bully-free zone… and I thought it was making a difference, but God was I ever mistaken,” said the councillor, now in his third term.
Without identifying a source, he referenced online posts that he considers to be inflamatory towards Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer and Coun. Adrienne Betts.
“I am so grateful that I have a colleague, a professional businesswoman and mother of two young children who juggles her schedule to serve the public,” he said pointing in Betts’ direction.
“And we have another (Trainer) with three children, who’s trying to serve the public to the best of her abilities. Yet they are ridiculed and humiliated on Facebook. Shame on us.”
Van Alphen drew comparisons to this week’s recent Summerland Secondary School graduation as well as other ceremonies for middle school pupils and pre-schoolers.
“These kids are the future of our community. They all have cell phones. This is the next generation and the future leaders of our community and this is not how we should be educating our children.”
Van Alphen concluded his remarks with the name Amanda Todd, the Port Coquitlam teenager who died by suicide in 2012 after being the
victim of cyberbullying.
His remarks came during the council round table segment of the public meeting. No other members of council commented.
Although he was not directly referenced, resident Brad Bessler felt he was being singled out.
“What have I said that isn’t true?,” asked Bessler, who was in attendance.
Van Alphen proceeded to leave council chambers.
Bessler, who then described the veteran councillor as “a clown,” manages a Facebook page that shares good news stories, but is more often critical of council and the RCMP.
Bessler ran unsuccessfully in the 2022 municipal election.