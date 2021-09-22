Highway 97 was closed north of Oliver on Tuesday afternoon after a cyclist collided with a pickup truck near the Enterprise Way intersection.
Witnesses at the scene told police the cyclist “cut across lanes going southbound and into the path of the pickup truck who could not avoid the cyclist,” said Oliver RCMP commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in an email.
The cyclist suffered a head injury and was flown by helicopter to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.
Wrigglesworth said he spoke to the victim’s wife Wednesday morning and learned the man required surgery but is otherwise doing OK.
“She was very thankful that he was wearing a helmet,” said Wrigglesworth.
“She also mentioned how amazingly positive the staff at KGH were considering how overwhelmed they have been of late.”