The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:40 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:36 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
12:06 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:32 p.m. Oleander Drive, Osoyoos. Hazardous material.
3:10 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:16 p.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Line down.
4:38 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:22 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:38 p.m. Green Lake Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
7:19 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:32 p.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:15 p.m. Haven Hill Road, Penticton. Alarm.
Wednesday
12:32 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Gas leak.
2:14 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
4:43 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.