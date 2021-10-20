The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

7:40 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:36 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

12:06 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:32 p.m. Oleander Drive, Osoyoos. Hazardous material.

3:10 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:16 p.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Line down.

4:38 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:22 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:38 p.m. Green Lake Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

7:19 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

7:32 p.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:15 p.m. Haven Hill Road, Penticton. Alarm.

Wednesday

12:32 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Gas leak.

2:14 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

4:43 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.