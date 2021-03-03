In a bid to pump up waterfront vibrancy, a city advisory committee will explore the concept of beach vending hubs.
Such hubs would see four to eight vendors in a central location – perhaps in a modified shipping container – rather than spread out along the waterfront, city council heard in a staff presentation Tuesday.
Possible locations for the hubs, which were suggested by Coun. Julius Bloomfield, could include Lakawanna Park, Riverside Drive, the Martin Street parking lot extension, and the South Beach Drive parking lot.
Council asked the Parks and Recreation Advisory to chew on the idea, plus the beach vending program itself, and report back.
In 2018, the city began granting three-year licences to beach vendors that all expired at the end of September 2020.
The program makes available a total of 12 spots each at Okanagan and Skaha lakes, and generated $18,000 in revenue last year despite COVID-19 restrictions, but has the potential to haul in $31,000.