Interior Health won’t say what – if any – useful work its former top doctor performed last year to earn a $250,000 salary before being convicted at trial of sexually abusing a child.
Dr. Albert de Villiers’s employment officially ended on Feb. 7, 2023, the same day an Alberta judge found him guilty of sexual interference, according to Interior Health’s new report on executive compensation for the year ended March 31.
The report also indicates de Villiers’ job title changed last year from medical health officer to project medical health officer.
Interior Health declined to explain the distinction between the two titles.
“Our process during this time aligned with the federal and provincial laws, including employment standards, human rights, occupational health and safety, privacy legislation, and principles of procedural fairness and, where relevant, union collective agreements,” said Interior Health in statement this week.
“We are not able to comment further on (de Viller’s) employment duties during that time due to privacy obligations, however we can confirm we had an interim chief medical health officer in place.”
De Villiers’s total compensation package last year was actually $357,000, including a base salary of $252,000, plus a $50,000 vacation payout and $55,000 in pension and medical benefits.
The only higher-paid Interior Health employee was CEO Susan Brown, who collected a total of $441,000 with a base salary of $351,000.
De Villiers was the top public health doctor in Alberta's north zone for 16 years before moving to a similar position with Interior Health in August 2020. He was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021.
During a judge-alone trial in January 2023, the 11-year-old victim testified de Villiers showed him pornography and touched him several times at the doctor's home in Grande Prairie, Alta., between 2018 and 2020.
The boy, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, disclosed the allegations to his parents two years later.
Court heard De Villiers asked the child if he "knew where babies come from," and then proceeded to show him pornographic videos.
During his testimony, the child said that his "heart turned black" after seeing the videos and that it "didn't feel right."
De Villiers is now serving a five-year prison sentence and awaiting trial on a separate set of three charges alleging sex offences against another child in Alberta between 2017 and 2019.
With files from The Canadian Press