With good – but delayed – prospects for receiving a major grant to help start construction of the lake-to-lake cycling route, Penticton city council on Monday turned its attention to public washrooms.
Councillors voted unanimously to seek $400,000 from a federal-provincial infrastructure funding program that would pay for new washroom facilities at Riverside and Gyro parks.
Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, suggested the bike route as an alternative to put forward for funding, but said he’s “fairly confident” a $1-million award from a separate grant program will come through for first $2.2-million phase of that project. A decision on that other application was expected last week, but has now been put off until late February.
“We don’t have any specific details” on the reason for the delay, said Haddad. “I imagine the province probably has lots of their plate right now from a health perspective.”
The $400,000 grant would pay for a new, two-stall washroom building in Riverside Park, where the existing facility is closed and awaiting demolition, plus as many as six stalls in a new, partially heated facility in Gyro Park.