Penticton bylaw officers and other municipal staff could soon be doing patrols on electric bikes.
City council at its meeting Tuesday will be asked to approve the purchase of four e-bikes at a total cost of $21,000 after rebates.
The bikes would be used by bylaw officers, recycling ambassadors who do audits on residents’ waste bins, and other public works staff where possible.
“There are a number of occasions where transportation via bike can be incorporated into the work routines of certain staff who, traditionally, have used pickup trucks to perform their duties,” said Len Robson, the city’s public works manager, in a press release Friday.
“By specifically purchasing cargo-style e-bikes that provide riders with power-assisted mobility and extra carrying capacity, traditional barriers involving steep terrain, personal endurance and poor storage for tools and equipment are effectively removed from the operational equation leading to a higher adoption of cycling as a viable mode of transportation for city employees.”
The move is being driven in part by the rising cost of gas-powered vehicles and gas itself, as well as recommendations in the 2021 Community Climate Action plan to encourage active transportation and electrify the municipal fleet.
Penticton’s efforts to pale in comparison to those seen in Vernon, though.
Earlier this week, the City of Vernon announced it had become one of the first municipalities in B.C. to put into service a full-size, fully electric tradespersons van, which can travel up to 200 kilometres on a single charge.
Vernon’s municipal fleet also includes six e-bikes, three electric cars and one electric utility-terrain vehicle.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the City of Kelowna said his community’s bylaw officers are still using leg-powered bicycles, but the department is considering venturing down the e-bike path.