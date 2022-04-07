One of the main drivers of the Peach City Beach Cruise has been singled out for his long-running leadership in the community.
Wayne Wood was presented this week with the Unsung Citizen Award from the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise.
He becomes just the eighth person to receive the award, after Ivan McLelland, the late Alan Dawkins, Tracy Fehr, Bob Anderson, Jean Kearney, Sandra Richardson and Harvie Barker.
“In view of his vital role in orchestrating the Peach City Beach Cruise, Penticton’s acclaimed car show, coupled with an extensive body of other selfless community services, Wayne Wood personifies Rotary’s service-above-self guiding motto and hence is a truly worthy recipient of the Unsung Citizen of Penticton Award,” the club said in a press release.
Wood is the veteran president of the Penticton Historic Automobile Society, the governing body formed in 2001 by the late vintage car enthusiast Ken Paton to run the Peach City Beach Cruise.
With his steady hand at the tiller, the event – set to return June 24-26 – has become western Canada’s premier three-day car show, typically attracting 850 entries and thousands of visitors.
“Our organization’s main goal is to hold the best car show possible with any proceeds being donated to worthy charitable groups, such as BC Children’s Hospital, SD 67 Breakfast Program, Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Toy Run and SD67 Automotive Trades Bursary,” said Wood in the release.
Besides organizing the Beach Cruise, Wood also serves on the Apex Volunteer Ski Patrol and as president of the Sandbridge strata council.
Above all else, Wood, who retired in 2006 from his job as a physics and computer science teacher at Pen-Hi, is a people person.
“Volunteering affords me the pleasure of meeting and working with many interesting, like-minded people from all walks of life whose paths I would not normally cross,” he said.
Along with receiving the Unsung Citizen Award, Wood was made a Paul Harris Fellow, a nod to Rotary’s founder and the highest distinction the club can confer on a non-member. The club will also donate $1,000 in Wood’s name to The Rotary Foundation for its charitable work.