Summerland is due to receive more funding for ongoing climate action projects with fewer restrictions on how to spend it.
Communities across B.C. will reap similar benefits under a newly reformatted program launched this year by the provincial government.
Under the Local Government Climate Action Program, municipalities are being told in advance how much cash they can expect to receive over the next three years. In Summerland’s case, it will be about $120,000 annually to be spent according to the district’s priorities.
“As long as we meet the overarching federal and provincial targets and goals, we kind of have that freedom at this point to say how much we want to dedicate to which projects,” said Odessa Cohen, the district’s sustainability co-ordinator, in her presentation to council.
The new program replaces one that ran for 10 years but tied funding to the amounts municipalities spent on carbon taxes and required grants be spent on projects that reduced carbon emissions.