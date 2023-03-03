City sounds alarm about fabric in recycling bins
Clothing, rugs and other textiles are the latest items of concern that city officials are trying to keep out of recycling bins.
“Please be aware that any clothing or fabrics added into your residential recycling carts are not plucked out to be reused or recycled, so these count as recycling contamination and will end up in the landfill,” said Madison Poultney, sustainability co-ordinator for the City of Penticton, in a press release Thursday.
“Gently used items may be donated to thrift stores and worn or damaged textile items should be thrown into the garbage.”
The city is trying to reduce its recycling contamination rate from 13% currently to 10% or less by November.
Failure to do so could lead to increased costs or requirements to sort recyclable materials, according to Poultney.