A half-eaten bag of marshmallows was found Tuesday night next to a flaming debris pile near the intersection of Main Street and Industrial Avenue, an area that has seemingly become a hotspot for fire activity.
The small blaze in an empty lot between the Burger King and Husky gas station, across the street from the Compass House social housing facility, was reported to the Penticton Fire Department around 7 p.m.
Within 20 minutes of that incident, the PFD was sent to douse a dumpster fire at the nearby Midas Muffler shop.
Those were two of four minor fires the PFD attended over a four-hour period Tuesday.
Crews have responded to 24 such minor fires over the past 30 days, “which, based on our numbers is not above average,” said PFD deputy Chief Rob Trousdell.
“But we are a little bit concerned that a lot of these fires in the recent few days seem to be in the Main and Industrial area, a lot of the fires happening behind businesses in that area…. It just seems to be lately a bit of an uptick in the industrial area.”
Given the spate of fire activity in that part of the city, “We recommend to the businesses to lock up their garbage bins in the evening and remove any combustibles away from their buildings,” added Trousdell.
The other minor fires were reported, respectively, around 4 p.m., near the intersection of Regina Avenue and Fairview Road, and around 8 p.m. at a homeless camp near Marina Way.
With a stretch of sunny weather and no rain in the forecast, there’s a worry the small fires could turn into bigger blazes.
“It’s seems to be fairly dry and we’ve had a number of small grass fires already, so, yeah, there’s a concern,” said Trousdell.
As for the half-eaten bag of marshmallows found at the one scene, Trousdell was unable to conclude it was evidence someone started the fire to toast a snack.
“I don’t have any reports of that,” said Trousdell. “There wasn’t too many people around when the crews got there to extinguish the fire.”
Crews from the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department were also called out to at least one minor fire on Old Airport Road on Tuesday afternoon, but the organization couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
The fire danger rating is currently pegged as moderate throughout much of the Okanagan, according to the BC Wildfire Service.