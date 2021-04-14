“Physics is fascinating and it’s my favorite course” are words you don’t normally hear from a high school student.
But don’t think of Ian Heck as a science nerd with his nose in books. He is a well-rounded student with interests in languages, such as Spanish, and sports ranging from squash to rock climbing.
Heck is Rotary’s student of the month for April 2021. The Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School is graduating in June and is busy writing his university application for next year.
One of his teachers stated that “Ian exemplifies the qualities that we look for in our students — accountability, integrity, and respect. He is a model student, is helpful to others and is strong academically.”
Heck has also been described as super inquisitive and detail oriented, not happy to just get by with the bare minimum of effort. When he tackles a project, he does so with vigor.
He’s also helpful to his peers and can often be seen helping other students in the class understand the subject being taught, the result being that he strengthens his own knowledge.
He is seen as a leader in his classes with good social skills and a sense of humour. He interacts well with his peers and adults alike. He is always willing to participate and is a risk taker in a positive way.
He enjoys Spanish classes, achieving a mark of 90%, almost as good as the 91% in his English class but below the 100% in physics class.
In past years, he has participated in leadership at Maggie, but now in Grade 12, he is focused on his marks and preparing for university. But, he is still involved in some volunteer work outside of school hours.
His future will include physics and/or business, but he is not yet sure which will win out. He described physics as a passion and fun and business as a sensible choice for work and earning a living. But his ideal future would be something that includes both. He is driven to succeed and has a plan for himself but also knows that plans can change.
As one of his teachers described him, he is “Gifted academically, very charismatic — could do anything.”
From that, we know that whatever path he chooses, he will succeed.
