Pathways Addiction Resource Centre in Penticton continues to help those struggling with substance abuse thanks to community support and a new funding model.
For nearly five decades, Pathways, a non-profit organization, which was under contract to Interior Health until last spring, provided free counselling and related services, including a school-based prevention program.
In May 2021, IH repatriated the $500,000 annual contract, taking some services in-house with mixed results.
Last summer, clinical supervisor Steve King said the Pathways staff was unwilling to “sit back, retire or extinguish what had taken years to build—especially after we received much support and encouragement to continue providing much-need counselling services to the local community and beyond.”
“I want to thank the community which has stood by us. The support has been tremendous,” said Pathways executive director Daryl Meyers.
Both individuals and businesses have stepped forward to help.
The Barley Mill Pub, an on-going supporter, recently presented Meyers with $2700 raised in one month.
A local winery makes a $100 donation each month.
“The potential for someone to raise funds is considerable. If anyone is interested in being our fundraiser, please contact me,”” said Meyers.
In August 2021, Pathways adopted a fee-for-service model to offer services at a cost of $100 per hour for individual counselling or for a six- week group therapy session.
“The fee-for-service model is progressing, but we are not where we need to be at this time,” Meyers said. “Between it and donations we are not seeing enough money to keep the doors open for a prolonged period.”
Fee-for-service clients either have the money or are funded through agencies, such as the Employee Assistance Program and the First Nations Health Authority.
Most people who seek help from Pathways are unable to pay.
“We refer those people to IH. They are often told they can’t be seen for various reasons or not in a timely fashion, and they come back here and apply for assistance,” said Meyers.
Assistance comes through Gift of Care Service, a program funded by donations that helps to support individuals in need.
Pathways’ clients are often in a fragile condition which means quick access to compassionate care is critical.
In the past, one of Pathways’ biggest tasks has been helping clients to get in-patient treatment at residential centres, such as The Bridge Youth & Family Services in Kelowna.
“We are no longer allowed to help people seeking in-patient treatment, and it is our understanding IH is not helping,” Meyer said.
People either pay themselves for in-patient treatment or may have to do without.
Meyers thinks this is one of the contributing factors to the significant increase in opioid deaths related to the poisoned drug supply in Penticton.
Communication with IH is frustrating for Meyers whose phone calls are not returned.
“I don’t know why,” she said.
In summer 2021, Pathways applied to Health Canada for funds to open an outpatient withdrawal program, commonly known as “daytox,” for people who don’t need medical detoxing.
Most Pathways’ clients are in this category.
“This program would be based in Penticton, where people could walk in at any time and request that they obtain service immediately,” Meyers told the Herald in August.
Notification about awarding of the grant was supposed to be in December and the program to start in January.
In response to Meyer’s request, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay Richard Cannings recently emailed saying he would try to find out the reason for the delay.
Prevention has long been recognized as the foundation for reducing drug related harm and deaths, and to that end, Pathways has provided school-based prevention programs for many years.
Repatriation of the annual contract resulted in Pathways being unable to continue the program.
“There was such a huge outcry by the schools that they are now funding the prevention program themselves,” said Meyers.