Community Foundation grants more than $330,000 to local charities
For the volunteers at the Oliver Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, organizing inventory and stocking shelves is so much easier thanks to a $5,000 Community Foundation grant which will go towards the installation of an elevator at their location.
“We are 100% volunteer run and proudly donate our time and energy to the shop. The elevator has allowed our volunteers, who are mostly seniors, a safe way to transport merchandise from the processing area to the retail space,” says Jane Noonan, who volunteers at the store, which raises funds for the South Okanagan Medical Centre and SOS Medical Foundation. “The thrift shop is more than just a place for us to volunteer, it’s also our social time and a way to stay connected in the community,” added Noonan.
The South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary Society, which operates the thrift store, was just one of more than 40 charities in the region that were given a boost in funding from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen’s 2022 grants program.
Half of the $330,000 total funds granted this year went towards supporting the operations, projects and new programs at local charities and non-profit organizations. The remaining money was allocated to endowment funds that are managed by the Community Foundation for individuals, who have chosen a charity to support, whether that’s a music organization, a school bursary or a local sports association.
Applications for next year’s grants will be open from August to October of this year but you can begin to prepare your application now. Visit the Community Foundation’s newly-updated website www.cfso.net for tips, contact information and to sign up for an upcoming grant writing workshop.
Attending a workshop to help craft her ‘elevator pitch’ was invaluable to Noonan. “I have written grant applications in the past but I hadn’t written one in over 10 years and this seminar was just excellent,” she says. “It really made you focus your answers on what it is you need and why.”
“All are welcome to sign up for the workshop, whether they’re new applicants, returning grant applicants, or for anyone who just wants to know a bit more about applying for non-profit funding,” says Sarah Trudeau, manager of the grant’s programs. “We’d love to help you apply and support programs that make our communities better places to live.” The next grant writing workshop will place this fall in September of 2022.
For a complete listing of the grants that were awarded in 2022 and for information on applying for a grant visit https://www.cfso.net/apply-for-a-grant/.