The case against a Kelowna Mountie charged with sexual assault collapsed Thursday with the judge acquitting him on the recommendation of both the Crown and the defence.
Concerns about the complainant’s credibility prompted B.C. Provincial Court Judge Roy Dickey to agree to the unusual joint request that Chad Vance, 50, should be found not guilty.
The judge said one of the questions raised during the two-day trial was whether the complainant was even in Kelowna at the time the offence was alleged to have occurred in the summer of 2015.
Dickey then told Vance, a serious crimes investigator with the RCMP with 20 years’ police experience, that he was free to go. “Thank you, your honour,” said Vance.
Neither Vance nor his lawyer, Trevor Martin, would comment to media after the acquittal.
Crown counsel Tim McKelvey told The Daily Courier that weaknesses in the Crown’s case were made apparent during the cross-examination of the complainant.
In acquitting Vance, the judge noted the Crown had acknowledged after hearing the evidence that there was “no pathway to conviction.”
The judge said the credibility of witnesses was often an issue in cases of sexual assault, and said the case before him was no different.
“The credibility of the complainant and the accused are a critical issue in this trial. The complainant said the incident occurred and the accused says it did not,” the judge said.
“I observed the same weaknesses in her evidence as has been admitted to by the Crown and emphasized by the defence,” the judge said.
“Although I do not agree with all the submissions of the defence, I am satisfied that the Crown has failed to meet the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Vance had been accused of sexually assaulting the woman — then his girlfriend — on the deck of his Kelowna home in the summer of 2015.
During her testimony earlier this week, the complainant acknowledged she had initially told police she broke off all contact with Vance after the alleged sexual assault.
In fact, court heard later, the two maintained contact, both via text and in person, though with diminished frequency.
The complainant had invited Vance to accompany her on a trip to California, sought his counsel on family matters, and met with him at a Salmon Arm hotel in the fall of 2016, at which point she hoped for a reconciliation with him, court heard.
The complainant did not contact police about the alleged assault until January 2019.
When he testified in his own defence on Tuesday, Vance denied the incident described by the woman ever happened.
He also testified that prior to the date the offence was said to have occurred, the woman had raised the possibility of moving in with him, an idea he said he had resisted.