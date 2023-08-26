Here’s a cool way to spend a Saturday night: Cocktail portraiture at Wildflower Distlillery in downtown Penticton.
Tonight’s event, hosted by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council, will see the group’s artists in residence doing live painting demonstrations inspired by individualized cocktails that will be prepared for them by Wildflower, which is located at 270 Martin St.
Those very same cocktails, plus a non-alcoholic option and food, will also be on the menu. Local jazz band Industrial Orange will provide the tunes. There’s no cover charge to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m.