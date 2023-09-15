Terry Fox’s legacy will be alive and well this coming Sunday in three communities around the South Okanagan.
Organizers have Terry Fox Runs planned in Osoyoos, Penticton and Summerland, featuring a variety of distances and a standing offer to also walk, roll, skate, wheel or whatever along the route.
There’s no cost to register, but participants are encouraged to collect donations and pledges, which will be sent on to the Terry Fox Foundation. Participants can register on-site on Sunday or online at www.run.terryfox.ca.
Students in schools across Canada will participate in their own Terry Fox Runs on Sept. 22.
Fox, who grew up in Port Coquitlam, was just 18 years old in 1977 when part of his right leg was amputated due to cancer.
Three years later, on April 12, 1980, he set out from St. John's, Nfld., en route to his home province with a plan to run the equivalent of a marathon each day in order to raise money for cancer research.
After logging 5,373 kilometres, he was forced to quit near Thunder Bay, Ont., when the cancer spread to his lungs. He died in 1981 at the age of 22. Since then, annual runs held in his name across Canada have raised approximately $850 million for cancer research.
The local events are:
– Osoyoos, registration starts at 8:15 a.m. in the east parking lot of the Sonora Community Centre. The run starts at 9 a.m. on a five-kilometre loop.
– Summerland, registration starts at 10 a.m. at the Summerland Aquatic Centre. The run starts at 11 a.m. with one-, three- and five-km routes.
– Penticton, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the SS Sicamous. The run starts at 10 a.m. with one-, two- and five-km routes.