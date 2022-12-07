There was a bank robbery in broad daylight earlier this week in Osoyoos.
Police say a lone man entered the CIBC branch around 2 p.m. Monday and demanded money from a teller.
“There was no mention of a weapon nor was one observed,” said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in an email.
“The man departed eastbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
The suspect is described as six feet tall with blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with a small, white circular logo on the front, along with black pants and a disposable medical mask.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Osoyoos RCMP detachment at 250-495-7236.