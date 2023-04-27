Elected officials in Summerland are close to locking in a 3.76% tax increase for 2023.
Council at its meeting Monday gave preliminary approval to the rates, which are now slated for adoption at a special meeting April 27, ahead of the May 15 deadline from the B.C. government.
The owner of a $900,000 home – now considered the average in Summerland – can expect her annual tax bill to rise by $65 to $1,870. But with increased fees for utilities and garbage collection tacked on, the average bill will rise $440 to $5,161. The average commercial property assessed at $389,000 will see taxes jump by $76.
Of the overall 3.76% tax increase, 1.64% is intended to cover increased operational costs, while the balance is earmarked to pay off a loan for utility and repaving work on Giant’s Head Road.
The deadline for Summerland property owners to pay their taxes this year is July 7, after which a 10% penalty will be applied.