People living with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease are invited to participate in a clinical research study at Okanagan Clinical Trials.
Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, will conduct the study to determine the effectiveness and safety of an investigational medication for the condition.
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that presents with a spectrum of motor and non-motor signs and symptoms.
Eligible volunteers for this study are men and women between the ages of 40 and 70 who have received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease from a neurologist within the last two years.
Approximately 300 patients will participate in the clinical study worldwide, and the study will last 18 months. Patients will not have to pay for any study drug, or any tests or medical procedures they undergo as part of the study. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.
To learn more, visit www.oktrials.ca or call 250-862-8141.