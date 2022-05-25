Summerland residents could have six million more reasons to vote in favour of building a new aquatic centre next year.
Council on Monday directed staff to apply for a $6-million federal grant to help offset the cost of the $38-million project, which still requires public assent for the necessary borrowing. A referendum on the matter is tentatively set for the second quarter of 2023.
“If we get (the grant), that’s fantastic, providing the referendum shows this is what the community wants,” said Mayor Toni Boot.
In response to questions from council, Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, confirmed the Canada Community-Building Fund offers grants for other projects, like road work, but said the aquatic centre offers the best chance for success.
The deadline to apply to the program is June 30 and $100 million is available to communities across B.C. A decision is expected late this year or early next.
The new aquatic centre was designed as a replacement for the existing facility on Kelly Avenue, which is 46 years old and in dire need of repairs.
As approved by council in March, the new aquatic centre would be located next to the Summerland Arena and feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet – about twice the size of the existing facility, which doesn’t have a leisure pool component.