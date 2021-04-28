One of Penticton’s signature music events has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19.
The board of the Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival announced Wednesday that provincial health guidelines will again prevent the group from staging the live event, which was set for Sept. 10-12.
“Our planning is in place, our bands are booked and we were ready to go at a moment’s notice. However, we must be realistic about the challenges that carry over from 2020. Border restrictions, travel restrictions, control over capacities for indoor events prevent us from moving forward this year,” board president Michael Campbell said in a press release.
“With the province implementing even tighter travel regulations and the pace of the second dose of the vaccine, it is not realistic to believe that the festival can proceed this year. The safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers and musicians must be respected.”
The board will now turn its attention to bringing back the festival for its 24th edition in September 2022. In past years, the event drew thousands of people and bands from across North America for performances in venues around the city.