Staff members of the Barley Mill Brew Pub are pictured at this week’s 40th anniversary celebration of the local establishment. DJ Skye provided the music followed by the open mic with Tristan Telle.
Barley Mill celebrates 40 years
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
