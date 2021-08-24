VICTORIA — British Columbia is reintroducing a public health order requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The order will also extend to students in Grade 4 and up at the start of the school year.
Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the order will be reassessed in mid-October when the province fully implements a card showing proof of immunization for those entering restaurants, theatres and events.
Henry says about 75 per cent of B.C. residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that number needs to be higher as the Delta variant drives up case counts, putting those who are unvaccinated at greater risk of contracting the virus.
Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says vaccines have made it possible for students to look forward to the resumption of safe in-person, full-time learning and extracurricular activities.
“So this means that students can look forward to a resumption of safe in-person full time learning, extracurricular activities, sports, arts, performing arts and music,” Whiteside said.
“We know they’re also looking forward to seeing their friends, teachers, librarians, coaches and all of the other school staff.”
Cohorts or learning groups will no longer be used in K-12 classrooms. Although physical distancing of two metres is no longer recommended for the K-12 setting, schools are encouraged to continue to create space between students and to remind students and staff about respecting others’ personal space. Use of water fountains will no longer be restricted.
“I’m pleased that the government is doing some measures. As always, there are going to be a number of folks who feel they should do more and I’d be one of them,” Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union president Kevin Epp said Tuesday.
“Kids younger than Grade 4 have shown they can tolerate wearing a mask during the day. I’d like to see a little more investment — those are old dollars (quoted by the government) and not a lot in new dollars on cleaning and ventilation.”
She encouraged eligible students to get vaccinated, saying only 57 per cent of youth between 12 and 17 are fully immunized.
Post-secondary students living on campus will have to be vaccinated, and Henry says colleges and universities have the option of requiring faculty and staff to be immunized.
—With additional reporting by The Canadian Press and Victoria Times Colonist